How practical is Newsom’s plan to end new gas-powered car sales?

With gas prices soaring close to – and in some cases past – $5 across California, millions are looking for a cheaper and perhaps greener way to get where they want to go.

The current pressure those prices are putting on family budgets may be helping to advance a goal Gov. Gavin Newsom has for the state by 2035, ending the sales of new gas cars.

Deputy director of Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure at the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development Tyson Eckerle joined Sonseeahray to talk about the practical side of making that happen and how the recent COP26 climate conference is factoring into California’s plans.