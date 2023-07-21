(KTXL) — Constructing something like the California State Capitol Building would be a monumental task even today, but adding floods, a newly formed state government, budget constraints and a Civil War could take a toll on a person.

After California joined the Union as the 31st state in 1850, the location of the state capital was moved up and down the state.

The first major attempt to create a permanent capitol building came in 1856, when the state legislature passed a law to create a tax that would raise funds to construct a capitol on the current site of Cesar Chavez Plaza.

The city put out bids for designs and a former carpenter from Maine named Reuben Clark submitted the winning design. Clark had worked on the construction of the Mississippi State Capitol Building in the 1830s.

However, the State Supreme Court ruled against the funding of the construction through the approved tax and the project was shut down.

Clark’s plans were essentially the predecessor for what would be the final approved construction plans for the capitol building in the years to come.

In 1860, Governor John Downey urged the legislature to pass another bill that would authorize $500,000 to go towards the construction of the capitol building as long as the city paid for the land.

Another round of construction plans were sent to the legislature and miner Frederick Butler won the competition. It was noticed though Butler’s plans were surprisingly similar to Clark’s 1856 plans.

It was later discovered Clark was working for Butler at the time. Butler was awarded the $1,500 for the winning design and Clark was made the Capitol’s superintending architect.

When construction began in 1860, things were running relatively smoothly through the Spring of 1861, until a record-breaking amount of rain began to fall in December 1861.

All of the excavation and groundwork were completely ruined by the flood waters and Clark’s only working drawings of the project were also destroyed by the rising waters.

The flooding was so bad that newly elected Governor Leland Stanford had to climb out the second-story window of his home and row to his inauguration.

That would only be the first of many roadblocks that Clark would face during his time leading the construction of the Capitol building.

As Stanford reinforced his belief in Clark, the start of the Civil War would cut off vital supply shipments from the East Coast, like cast iron from Philadelphia.

In 1863, two new pieces of legislation were passed to create the Capitol construction fund and the Capitol Commission, which would further delay the pace of construction.

The Capitol Commission was responsible for awarding all contracts for labor and materials by the day.

Stanford also asked Clark to redraw the destroyed project plans and raise the foundation by six feet as future flooding was inevitable.

Over the following years, the Capitol Commission continued to be critical of the slow-moving construction and in turn, Clark placed blame on the construction crew.

This ridicule by Clark would be the start of his final downfall as some of the mechanics began to accuse Clark of being a Southern sympathizer.

Clark’s work on the Mississippi State Capitol Building was pointed to as evidence of his allegiances to the South as well as accusations that Clark had made “disloyal” comments about the Union following the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln on April 14, 1865.

On May 4, 1865, the Sacramento Union League Executive Committee found Clark to be disloyal to Union after he was accused of hiring “known secessionists” and of being heard saying that he didn’t care who won the war.

In the same year, the first phase of Capitol construction was completed, after another spring of heavy rains, as stone masons completed the granite ashlar up to the first-story cornice.

However, accusations continued against Clark and he suffered a mental breakdown and was taken to the Stockton Insane Asylum.

Clark died in the asylum on July 4, 1868. The claims regarding Clark’s Southern sympathizing were later refuted by expert witnesses.

Four more architects would follow Clark until the Capitol Building’s completion in 1874.

During the entire time of the Capitol Building’s construction, there was never a general contractor or complete set of working drawings from which to build.