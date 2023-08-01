(KTXL) — California could see two billion dollar lottery winners within a month Tuesday night as the numbers will roll for the 29th time for the $1.11 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

On July 19, a lucky person in Los Angeles was the winner of the nationwide Powerball jackpot that had soared to a staggering $1.08 billion.

This is the first time in U.S. lottery history that California players had two chances of becoming billionaires in less than two weeks, according to the California Lottery.

Tuesday’s jackpot is currently the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 6th largest jackpot in the United States.

Californians have spent big money on this most recent game with $192 million worth of tickets being sold since the rolling sequence began three months ago.

Those purchases have since raised an estimated $77 million for public education, according to the California Lottery.

For every $2 spent on a Mega Millions ticket, about $0.80 cents go towards public education.