(KRON) – A 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Ferndale — five hours northwest of Sacramento — left about 70,000 people without power early Tuesday after jolting people out of bed throughout northern California, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake struck around 2:30 a.m., according to the USGS ShakeAlert. The Eureka National Weather Service Station initially reported no injuries and a tsunami is not expected.

At 6:45 a.m., FOX40 confirmed with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office that two people have been injured from the earthquake.

According to the sheriff’s office, an elderly person is reported to have suffered from a broken hip and a juvenile is reported to have a head injury.

The Fern Bridge has been closed as it’s being inspected for damage. This is the main bridge over the Eel River that allows people in and out of the town.

The Humboldt County Sheriff said there are widespread damages reported to roads and homes. Residents are being told to prepare for more aftershocks and check gas and water lines for damage and leaks.

The Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is working on responding to gas and electric hazards, checking equipment to minimize outages.

This is the second earthquake to hit the coastal area of the northern California in less than a week.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake on Saturday just outside of El Cerrito alarmed many people in the Bay Area and even parts of the Sacramento Valley.

No injuries or major damage was reported from this earlier quake, but more than 7,700 reports came in of people feeling the earthquake.