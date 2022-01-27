Humboldt State University becomes Cal Poly, Humboldt

ARCATA, Calif. (AP) — The California State University system now has a third Cal Poly.

Cal State trustees on Wednesday approved a new designation for Humboldt State University.

The school will now be formally named California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, and will be known as Cal Poly Humboldt.

It’s the system’s first polytechnic university in Northern California.

The others are Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on the Central Coast and Cal Poly Pomona in Southern California.

The university said this would be mean than a name change. In its announcement, Humboldt said the major expansion would allow for the addition of a dozen new programs by the start of the 2023 fall semester and a doubling in enrollment numbers over the next several years.

“Our expansion will give more students access to high-demand programs. We will help meet the STEM workforce needs in our region and throughout California, and we will invest in applied research in climate resilience, fire management, renewable energy, and other vital areas,” the university wrote.