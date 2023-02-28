(KTXL) — Reports of at least 200 sick or dead band-tailed pigeons throughout Northern California could be linked to an outbreak of avian trichomonosis, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).

Since early February, reports have been coming in from residents located along the Central Coast, the Bay Area and the foothills of the Sierra Nevada.

The band-tailed pigeon is native to California and during the winter is often gathering acorns for the winter from central California to Southern California.

CDFW Senior Environmental Scientist Krysta Rogers said that while there is a history of avian trichomonosis outbreaks during the winter, they most commonly occur during drought conditions.

“Historically, larger outbreaks generally have been associated with drier conditions because the pigeons may be more likely to share a reduced number of water sources and the parasite can spread more rapidly among birds in the flock,” Rogers said.

The parasite that causes the disease is most commonly found in water sources like bird baths, fountains and horse or cattle troughs where it can become more concentrated.

Signs of a sick bird can include:

– The bird appearing weak

– It must swallow repeatedly

– Suffer from labored breathing

– Could sit for prolonged periods

The public can help reduce the spread of the disease by removing bird feeders, bird baths and emptying fountains while the pigeons are in the the area.

If there is a need to dispose of a bird the CDFW recommends that a person wears disposable gloves to collect the bird and place into a plastic bag.

When a sick and/or dead bird is found, reports can be made to the CDFW using the mortality reporting form.