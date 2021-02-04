Husband of missing Chula Vista woman retains lawyer, no longer answering questions

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The husband of a missing Chula Vista woman has retained an attorney and no longer is answering police questions, authorities said Wednesday.

Maya “May” Millete, a 39-year-old wife and mother of three, was reported missing Jan. 8, prompting a number of searches, including of the trails of Mount San Miguel Park near her home in Chula Vista. Police previously said her husband, Larry Millete, was cooperating with their investigation.

Few concrete details have emerged over the weeks Millete has been missing. Family members told FOX 5 she may have gone hiking in the canyon behind the family’s home, but search efforts have been unsuccessful.

Police served a search warrant at the family’s home Jan. 23 in an effort “to obtain any evidence and clues to her current whereabouts,” noting in a release that the Millete family had been cooperative during the investigation. Authorities said Larry Millete turned over his cell phone early on in the search and that there had been no calls to their home before his wife’s disappearance.

He has not attended any of the community-led searches or vigils for his wife — instead staying home with the family’s children — and has asked for privacy.

Richard Drouaillet, Maya Millete’s brother-in-law, said Saturday, “Yeah, it’d be nice to see him out here, you know, but I’m sure he does miss her, and I’m sure he’s probably broken at home.”

In a Jan. 21 virtual prayer for Millete, her niece, Mikah Tabalanza, thanked the community “for giving us the strength and sending all those people to help us.”

Larry Millete previously told FOX 5 he thought his wife may have left Jan. 8 to have some alone time.

“Initially, that’s what I thought,” he said last month. “But as the days go by, it’s very unlikely that that’s it, because she wouldn’t be gone this long. I’m still very hopeful that will all this media coverage, she’ll turn up and say, ‘Hey, I’m okay.’”

He added, “I love you honey, just come back home.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5139 or San Diego Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.