‘I love this place’: Greenville continues to work toward rebuilding after Dixie Fire

GREENVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Greenville said their town still feels like home despite part of it being destroyed by the Dixie Fire.

It’s cold in Greenville this time of year, and the snow on the ground reflects that. But almost everything else along Crescent Street is a reminder of one thing.

In a single day, six months ago, the Dixie Fire crushed the beautiful timber town of Greenville. Many of the remains of once-proud historic buildings are still awaiting demolition.

“We were really making good progress, and the snows came,” said Plumas County District 2 Supervisor Kevin Goss.

FOX40 spoke to Goss over video chat while he was on a much-needed vacation.

The fire and the recovery of his community have consumed his thoughts and energy ever since that August day. He said the timeline for cleanup and reconstruction is largely in the hands of the State Office of Emergency Services and the weather.

“And now, all of the sudden, we’re picking them back up again,” Goss said. “And they are picking it up at a very rapid pace.”

One of the first things to rise up after the wildfire was a volunteer group.

The group, the Dixie Fire Collaborative, is helping organize recovery efforts.

Many people still live in Greenville, in the homes left untouched by the flames, their collective spirit proving to be stronger than any building.

“People just need to understand that we’re still in a state of shock, and we’re trying to recover,” said resident Jennifer Miller.

Miller is a nurse, and she is considering coming out of retirement to help her community.

“Getting the medical care back, so we don’t have to go someplace else,” Miller said.

Greenville’s medical offices burned in the fire. Meanwhile, the roads in and out of town are subject to very long delays while crews remove burned trees and repair damage from rock slides caused by December rains.

“It’s been tough, but you know, we’re all grateful to be alive,” Miller said.

Residents said even as devastation surround them, they would not consider leaving.

“I’ll die on my property. I have no intention of ever going anyplace else. I love this place,” Miller said.

“This is definitely home. Those of us that have stuck around after all the devastation, we are riding through the thick of it so we can stay because this is home,” said resident Chennal Mohler.

FOX40 talked to Mohler outside of the Evergreen grocery story.

“There is no other community like this,” Mohler continued. “The people are so kind-hearted, so thoughtful. We really rally together through all of this. And you do what you got to do so you can stay because this is home.”

The grocery store, which survived the fire, is also where members of the cleanup crews can be found — their faces covered in ash after a long day in the rubble.

Some of them live in Paradise. So, they understand what it’s like to lose a hometown to a wildfire.

“Picking the pieces back together. That’s all you can really do,” said cleanup crew member Abe Tennant.

“We’re going to do a good job. And when we leave, hopefully, everybody will start rebuilding,” said member Tony Jennings.

It’s a small community with a big task still ahead.

“Now, it feels like everybody’s working to the common end and the means of making Greenville a town again,” Miller said.

“Yeah, this is their town. They’re not leaving. And they’ll get it back. It’ll be here,” Tennant said.

Greenville will soon hit a major milestone in its recovery as a gas station in town is nearly constructed. Residents have had to drive nearly 90 minutes just to get fuel since the fire.