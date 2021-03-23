‘I saw it coming’: EDD employee says glitches were inevitable

(KTXL) – For days California’s Employment Development Department has experienced glitches and outages, the latest happening Monday.



“In today’s world and today’s technology, this is the best that we can do? I mean that’s the big question. Really?” Kathleen Perry told Bay Area FOX affiliate KTVU.



Waiting weeks and still without unemployment money, Perry has had trouble certifying her claim.



“It’s frustrating. I lose sleep over it, it’s just a serious letdown,” she said.



A feeling felt by many with the state’s unemployment benefits system continually going offline.

The backlog growing to nearly one million claims.



“The EDD regularly downplays it and says we’re working on it,” said Assemblymember Jim Patterson, R-Fresno.



Patterson is demanding accountability and calling for a report of every outage or issue so far this year with a goal of transparency.



“Excuses are no longer accepted. This has gone on far too long and I insist that they come clean,” Patterson said.

EDD says it has IT experts who have fixed and monitored the system for 24 hours with no more problems found, but an EDD employee who wishes to remain anonymous says the delays and hiccups were inevitable.



“I saw it coming because it’s not as simple as typing a few lines of code and hitting enter,” they said.



The employee explained that after President Joe Biden signed the new American Rescue Plan updates had to be made to ensure those on pandemic unemployment assistance get proper payments.



“If we recompute their claims now they would not get what they deserve and they would have to get back in line,” they said.



The insider suggests people be patient, a tough sell to those whose benefits stopped with little notice.



“We’ve made decisions on what we’re paying for right now and what we’re not and that is absolutely affecting our credit and will affect us years down the road for anything in the future,” Perry said.