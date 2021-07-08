‘I was absolutely horrified’: Residents near fault line recount Thursday’s quakes

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – Even though the quiet and cozy town of Markleeville is used to earthquakes, Thursday’s circumstances were different.

“It definitely shook,” said Lisa Wilson, who has lived in Markleeville for the past 30 years. “That was a big one and it was close. And you could tell.”

From the California-Nevada border throughout Northern California, it was hard to miss the 6.0 earthquake.

“It was long, it was really long. When this one stopped, right away there was another one,” Wilson told FOX40.

While Markleville continues to deal with aftershocks and not much damage, things are much different just south near Coleville and Walker.

“It’s very crazy because it just keeps coming, it just keeps rolling. I was absolutely horrified,” said Lorri Martin who works at the Walker Country Store.

Martin told FOX40 they lost a lot of merchandise and some soda bottles fell on the ground and exploded.

“We had to hold onto something or you were going down,” Martin recalled. “The whole build was swaying back and forth like it was going to go somewhere.”

It also caused damage to State Route 89 and U.S. 395 due to rock slides.

The incident reminds those who live near the faultline – and all Californians – an earthquake can be dangerous no matter where they are.

“This is just a big reminder that this is a major epicenter,” Wilson said.