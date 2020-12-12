ICU admissions rose roughly 70% over the last two weeks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – In the past two weeks, admissions to intensive care units have risen to roughly 70% according to the state.

That leaves less than 10% of beds available — a situation the state does not want to be in.

“It’s getting to the point where facilities are going to be overwhelmed if we don’t do something about it,” said Dr. Tan Duong.

Dr. Duong knows firsthand how bad things can get inside a hospital’s intensive care unit.

Now practicing in Sacramento, Dr. Duong just graduated from his residency in July, spending most of the first wave of this pandemic inside the ICU in a South Florida hospital.

“I’ve never seen my own ICU overwhelmed like this pandemic,” Dr. Duong told FOX40. “We haven’t really had to open up more areas just for a single set of patients, which we had to do for our first wave of patients in April.”

Dr. Duong said normal ICU occupancy rates vary from hospital to hospital.

But a Department of Health and Human Services study from 2013 found typical occupancy for ICUs is between 68% and 75%.

The latest state numbers for the Greater Sacramento Region are at 14.8% capacity available or roughly 85% occupancy.

“A lot of my friends are in critical care right now and their hospitals are also overwhelmed, and it would help a lot of health care workers if people are able to lessen going out,” Dr. Duong explained.

ICUs have more specialized equipment like ventilators and specialized medicines, which if too many patients come in, could potentially run out.

“We’re also running low on medications, not just for COVID. But if you’re on a ventilator, you’ll need medications like sedation,” Dr. Duong explained. “Some patients that are very sick will need medications like pressures. If their blood pressures are very low, we have to bring up their blood pressure with these pressure medications. And if we don’t, they can go into organ failure.”

But Dr. Duong said it’s not just about ICU beds, it’s also about staffing. ICUs typically need more nurses for each patient.

“One ICU nurse would have one or two patients compared to being on the floors where a bedside nurse would have six patients,” Dr. Duong said. “So, the whole nation is having this problem, so we can’t pull a lot of travel nurses. Travel nurses are being pulled by every state, so you can’t just fill it in from nurses from outside too.”