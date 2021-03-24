Idaho woman found with meth, stolen car in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An Idaho woman is behind bars in Oroville after being pulled over in a stolen car with multiple pounds of meth early Wednesday morning.

The Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force said they were notified just after midnight about an Oroville police officer who stopped 31-year-old Crystal Villa of Idaho for a traffic violation.

The officer stopped Villa on Feather River Boulevard near Montgomery Street and said he saw a handgun on the driver’s seat during the stop.

The officer said Villa made a move towards the gun, but the officer drew his weapon and ordered Villa to stop.

BINTF officials said Villa listened to the command and was ordered out of the vehicle and taken into custody.

Officials said the vehicle Villa was driving was reported stolen in Idaho, and in addition to the loaded gun, the officer found about 3.5 pounds of meth inside.

Due to the large amount of meth, BINTF personnel were called in to help with the investigation.

BINTF officials said drug scales, packaging materials and drug transaction records were also found inside the vehicle.

Villa was arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail for multiple charges and is being held with $335,000 bail.

If anyone has any information regarding the sale of controlled substances, please contact the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force at 530-538-2261.