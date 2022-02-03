Imelda Ceja announces run for CA 16th Senate District in hopes to unseat Shannon Grove

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Imelda Ceja, a California Board of Registered Nursing Member, Kern County Public Health Project Specialist, and Labor Leader announced her run Thursday as the Democratic candidate for California’s 16th Senate District in hopes to unseat Republican Shannon Grove.

“I am running for California State Senate to stand up for the Central Valley and to give a voice to the families, communities, and neighborhoods that are trying to recover from the pandemic,” Ceja said.

Ceja is a first-generation American who immigrated to California from Mexico at the age of 4, according to a statement released Thursday. Ceja is currently a project specialist at the Kern County Public Health Services Department and is the first Latina and woman president of the Kern, Inyo, and Mono Counties Central Labor Council.

“COVID-19 has not only threatened public health, but has also exacerbated inequality, homelessness, and other crises. As our schools, families, and businesses work to move forward, we need a strong advocate in Sacramento who will fight for the people and get them the resources they need to recover,” Ceja said.

Civil Rights and Labor Leader Dolores Huerta supports Ceja and her run for senate.

“I am confident that Imelda will bring the knowledge, dedication, and heart necessary to better the lives of all 16th District residents in the California State Senate,” Huerta said.

Here is a full list of Ceja’s endorsements:

Dolores Huerta

Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula

Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez

Former Senator Dean Florez

Eric Arias, Bakersfield City Councilmember

Greg Gomez, Farmersville City Councilmember

Jose Sigala, Tulare City Councilmember

Grace Vallejo, Former Delano City Councilmember

Jeanine Adams, Kern County Employee Retirement Association Board, Trustee 3

Susan Rowe, Chair California Democratic Party Rural Caucus

For more information on Ceja, you can visit her campaign page by clicking here.