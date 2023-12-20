In-N-Out is adding more soft drinks to its beverage lineup.

The Irvine-based chain announced that it added two new drink options to its menus: Lite Pink Lemonade and Cherry Coke.

The new lemonade is made with real lemon juice and is sweetened with stevia leaves and monk fruit.

This is the first time the company has added new items to its menus since 2018, when hot cocoa was added.

On rainy or snowy days, depending on the In-N-Out’s location, the company gives out free cups of hot cocoa to customers 12 years old or younger.

The California-based restaurant makes hot cocoa by combining a chocolate powdery mix from Ghirardelli with hot water.

In-N-Out Burger opened in 1948 as a tiny stand at Francisquito and Garvey avenues in Baldwin Park. Harry and Esther Snyder, the company’s founders, are credited with inventing the world’s first drive-thru with a two-way speaker box that same year.

For years, the restaurants could only be found in the Los Angeles area, but company officials slowly began expanding their footprint in other regions across California and Southwestern states.

As of 2023, the company has 400 locations across the western half of the nation. In January, the company announced that it would open restaurants and a corporate office in Tennessee by 2026.