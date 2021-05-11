Indian Association of Sacramento discusses COVID-19 crisis in India

Monday was the first day since May 6 that the number of new coronavirus cases in India fell below 400,000 a day.

The country still registered nearly 370,000 cases, with more than 3,700 deaths.

Those statistics from a country strapped for resources and struggling to keep its hospital system afloat are more than just numbers for thousands of Californians. They represent very personal pain from their home country.

Bhaskar Vempati, the president of the Indian Association of Sacramento, joined Sonseeahray to share some of what fellow Californians are going through.