Inmate who escaped Butte County Jail back in custody

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — An inmate who escaped Monday from a Northern California jail is back in custody, authorities said.

Michael Berry, 29, escaped from the Butte County Jail in Oroville while deputies were conducting a check of inmates in the minimum security dorm of the jail, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Correctional staff monitoring surveillance systems saw Berry exit the jail perimeter fence and deputies immediately began searching for him, the office said.

Deputies arrested Berry hours after his escape after a person who spotted him at a gas station called police, officials said.

Investigators determined Megan Margetts, 29, of Chico, knew Berry planned to escape the jail and drove to Oroville to pick him up after his escape, authorities said.

Margetts was booked at the Butte County jail for a felony count of conspiracy, and a misdemeanor count of possession of narcotic paraphernalia. It wasn’t immediately known if she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Berry was arrested January 11 for a felony burglary charge. He now faces a felony charge of escaping from a custodial facility, the office said.