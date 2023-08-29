(FOX40.COM) — An inmate at a Northern California prison died on Monday after allegedly being attacked by two fellow inmates, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

At 8:18 p.m., two inmates attacked Alexander J. Jasso, 33, with a manufactured weapon at High Desert State Prison near Susanville, according to CDCR.

Jasso was pronounced dead at 11:58 p.m. after being treated in an outside medical facility for multiple stab wounds.

The suspects were moved to restricted housing while officials investigated the attack. In order to conduct the investigation, population movement in the yard has been limited.

Jasso was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for attempted first-degree murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and discharge of a firearm in an inhabited dwelling, vehicle or aircraft. He was received from Monterey County on June 27, 2011.

One of the suspects is serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

The other suspect is serving 23 years for attempted second-degree murder and discharge of a firearm in an inhabited dwelling, vehicle or aircraft.