Instacart reveals most popular Halloween candy in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Whether you’re buying candy for yourself or for trick-or-treaters this year, you may be surprised to find out what type of candy most people seem to be buying during Halloween.

Instacart reviewed its purchase data from October 2020 and found the most popular candy in each state.

There are a few candies that appear to dominate bigger regions. For instance, the West Coast loves Red Vines according to Instacart.

It was the top candy of choice in California, as well as in Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Nevada, among others. This was found by “measuring which of the nation’s top 20 candies has the highest relative share of candy purchases in each state compared to the national average,” Instacart said.

(Courtesy: Instacart)

However, Red Vines don’t even make America’s top 10 candy products sold by Instacart list.

Here are the top 10 candy (in terms of total weight) delivered via Instacart nationwide in Oct. 2020:

Peanut M&M’s M&M’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Twizzlers Snickers Kit Kat Candy Corn Sour Patch Kids HARIBO Goldbears