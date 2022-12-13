SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The International Space Station captured some winter views Tuesday following a weekend storm in Northern California.

A video posted on the ISS Above You, Twitter account shows views north of Santa Rosa and Sacramento, pans to Lake Almanor, and snow east of Eagle Lake near the Nevada border. The video also captured some of the Sutter Buttes and south of Redding.

According to a map tweeted by ISS Above You, the passing track started in the Pacific Ocean and went through Northern California areas of Chico and north of Yuba City.

Other areas on the ISS map include the Mendocino National Forest, Lassen National Forest, and just north of Plumas National Forest and Tahoe National Forest.

Snow and rain totals from winter storm

Over the weekend, a large amount of snow and powerful winds caused some resorts in the Lake Tahoe area to close.

A total of 10 ski resorts reported receiving more than 30 inches of snow. Sierra-at-Tahoe recorded 70 inches of snow and Soda Springs recorded 60 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Sacramento, Stockton, and Modesto received heavy rainfall with 1.71, 1.81, and 1.65 inches in those cities.

Paradise and Sonora in the foothills and the community of Arnold, east of Stockton, received more rain than the cities in the Central Valley. Paradise received 3.51 inches, followed by Sonora at 3.69 and Arnold at 5.90, according to the NWS.