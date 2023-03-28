(KTXL) — At 4 p.m. on Monday the International Space Station made a pass over notable Northern California locations as clear blue skies graced the Golden State.

The ISS made a west to east pass over Northern California, starting over the Pacific Ocean in a direct line with the Bay Area city of Hayward.

As it passes over the Bay Area, the San Francisco peninsula and the south bay can be clearly seen as it then crosses over Tracy and Stockton in its move over the Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s.

Passing over the southern Sacramento Valley and the northern San Joaquin Valley, Camanche Reservoir can be spotted east of Lodi and Galt.

One of the most impressive views is of the snow glistening Sierra Nevada that straddles the California and Nevada border. The welcomed sunshine also illuminates the pure blue waters of Lake Tahoe.

Three interesting features seen in the Sierra are the three large river valley’s that have resisted the white blanket of winter.

The top most river valley is the South Fork of the American River through El Dorado County, the middle river is the Mokelumne River through Amador County and the bottom river is Middle Fork of the Stanislaus River through Tuolumne County.

The ISS then exits California into Nevada and towards Reno and Carson City.

The last flyover of Northern California by the ISS was on Saturday March 5 following back-to-back winter storms that buried the Sierra in snow.

The pass began over Redding in Northern California and continued southeast over the Lake Tahoe and Reno/