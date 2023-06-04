(KTXL) — The International Space Station made another pass over Northern California on Saturday and this time they got a birds eye view of the snow-covered Lassen Volcanic National Park.

The ISS started its pass at around 1:25 p.m. from the Pacific Ocean and crossed directly over the Mendocino National Forest before passing just north of Chico.

Redding was also slightly visible along the northernmost edge of the ISS’s visual path.

The station then made a near-direct pass over Lassen Volcanic National Park and Lake Almanor before heading northeast toward Nevada.

One of the most impressive things is that you can see how swollen the state’s waterways and lakes are with rain and spring runoff from the towering snowpack in the Sierra.

The most distinguishing and visible body of water is Lake Almanor, which sits about 30 miles southeast of Lassen Volcanic National Park.

On May 11, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake was measured about a mile under the floor of Lake Almanor in the southern area of the lake.

The snowcapped peaks of Mount Lassen, Brokeoff Mountain, Chaos Craggs and the numerous other mountain formations in the park.

Lassen Volcanic National Park was founded in 1916 after a series of violent eruptions from Lassen Peak devastated the surrounding landscape.

Lassen Peak was the last time California experienced a volcanic eruption and is considered a “high to very high” risk volcano by the United States Geological Survey.

The park features the four “classic” types of volcanoes including; Shield, Cinder Cone, Plug Dome and Composite.