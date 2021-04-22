Interview: Blue Shield of California CEO on provider’s role in state’s vaccine distribution

(KTXL) — It’s been almost two months since Blue Shield of California has taken over the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The state signed a $15 million contract with the insurance provider to help streamline the process, by working with health care providers to get doses out quickly and to the communities that have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.

In total, the state says it has administered more than 26.8 million doses so far and more than 364,000 doses distributed each day.

Blue Shield says it has more than 2,000 vaccination sites across California with the ability to administer 4 million doses per week.

CEO Paul Markovich joined FOX40 News to discuss Blue Shield’s role in the state’s vaccine distribution and what lies ahead in terms of supply now that all Californians 16 and older are eligible.