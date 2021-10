(KTXL) — FOX40’s Eric Harryman talks with California Senator Dr. Richard Pan about vaccine mandates and people’s reasons for opposing them.

“Well, the question is what’s the reason they would oppose the vaccine mandate?” Pan said. “And it’s based on misinformation about vaccines, about their safety and efficacy — Then, I think that’s an issue.”

“Drunk driving laws: We say ‘You want to drink? Stay at home.’ But if you get into a car and drive on a public road, you’re a danger to everyone else.”