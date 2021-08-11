Interview: California education leader discusses new vaccine, test mandates for teachers

(KTXL) — A new school year brings new COVID-19 protocols.

California leaders announced vaccine and test mandates for all school employees Wednesday, making the state the first in the nation to require all school teachers, staff and even bus drivers to either get vaccinated or be regularly tested for COVID-19.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new public health order will go into effect as early as Thursday and employees will have until Oct. 15 to fully comply.

With COVID-19 cases increasing among the unvaccinated, the new requirement adds to the state’s mask mandate in schools.

The new order applies to those working in both public and private pre-K through 12th-grade schools.

Newsom would not say if a stronger vaccine mandate for teachers and staff will eventually follow this order. He also would not say whether vaccines will be required for students once approved by the Food and Drug Administration.



Public health officials are putting the protections in place to make sure California children have access to in-person learning this year.

