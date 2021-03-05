Interview: California School Boards Association discusses how new funds will be used

Lawmakers have approved Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to return to in-person learning, giving school districts monetary help to reopen.

Newsom is expected to sign that bill into law Friday.

Taking a look at the breakdown, it would give school districts their share of $2 billion if they offer in-person learning by the end of March, and another $4.6 billion will help students catch up.

To learn more about how the money will be used, Pedro spoke to Troy Flint with the California School Boards Association.

