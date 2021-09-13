Interview: Data expert discusses latest Emerson recall poll, voter turnout

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Inside California Politics’ final Emerson Poll shows support for the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom has fallen to its lowest since March.

Joining FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo is Vice President of Political Data Inc. Paul Mitchell to talk about the latest poll and voter turnout.

“The numbers right now are showing a pattern that kind of mirrors what we saw in 2020, which is kind of extraordinary to say about a special election,” Mitchell said. “But in 2020 we saw Democrats taking big leads in terms of the ballots that were getting turned in, and Republicans deciding to vote on Election Day or in-person.”

Mitchell also touched on how the recall started and what has affected it since it began almost two years ago.

“In Texas of all places, a lawsuit over abortion that essentially the Supreme Court punted on Roe V. Wade. I think that sent shockwaves through the Democrats as well,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said, based on the poll, it would appear that the recall faces an uphill battle.