Interview: Democratic political analyst discusses California recall latest

(KTXL) — With a recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom likely to take place later this year, candidates are kicking their campaigns into high gear.

Republican businessman John Cox launched his bus tour in Sacramento on Tuesday alongside a live bear, and former Olympian and reality star Caitlyn Jenner, calling herself a “compassionate disrupter,” published her policy proposals to her website.

Steve Maviglio, Democratic political analyst and former press secretary for Gov. Gray Davis, joins FOX40 to discuss the latest developments.