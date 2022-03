California’s oil reserves are some of the biggest in the country, so why aren’t our gas prices lower?

California ranks sixth in the nation for the amount of crude oil proved reserves. As of two months ago, that meant 1.4 million barrels, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Industry expert and University of California, Berkeley professor Severing Borenstein talked with Sonseeahray on Wednesday about what this all really means and whether it is to California’s benefit now.