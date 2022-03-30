The mental health treatment and freedom of thousands is at stake across California.

The governor is pushing for the conditions faced by at least 40,000 of the state’s homeless neighbors be addressed through his new CARE Courts plan, which might involve mandatory placements and medication.

Assembly Member James Ramos, D-Highland, is looking for better accountability and efficiency out of the state systems that already exist. He joined Sonseeahray as his bill, Assembly Bill 2144, makes its way through the Capitol.