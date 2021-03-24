Interview: Political analysts discuss Asm. Rob Bonta’s nomination for attorney general

FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks to political analysts Ed Emerson and Tim Rosales about Assemblyman Rob Bonta being nominated as California’s next attorney general.

If confirmed, Bonta, D-Alameda, would be the first Filipino American to hold the office, and it comes at a time when there have been several attacks against Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

“It is a very high profile, high visibility office, and I think Gov. Newsom has done a great job putting Rob Bonta in there,” Emerson said.