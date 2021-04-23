Interview: Political consultants discuss Jenner’s campaign announcement, ongoing recall effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Political consultants Tim Rosales and Ed Emerson talk about the ongoing recall effort and Caitlyn Jenner’s announcement that she would run for governor.

“I think right now the field is up for grabs in terms of those who are seeking to replace Gavin Newsom,” Rosales said. “But the first big question that everybody has to answer is ‘Are California voters willing to recall Governor Newsom?'”

Rosales said that while there is some star power in the field, no one has yet to provide a “compelling” reason why Newsom should be replaced and why they should be the one to replace him.

“Caitlyn Jenner offered nothing today — nothing,” Emerson said. “She can give opportunists a bad name.”