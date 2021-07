(KTXL) – For months, people selling their homes have barely had to wait for an offer.

Houses are going fast, and some are paying above the asking price, but that could be changing soon.

A new report from RE/MAX shows home sales declined by 0.2% from April to May of this year. In the same period, RE/MAX said the number of listings dropped by 7%. Listings typically increase in those months.

Realtor Tim Collom joined FOX40 News at 7 to break down what this all means for California.