(KTXL) — A new study gives Californians high marks for following coronavirus safety recommendations.

The Healthcare Consumer Rights Foundation surveyed 800 California adults in July. Ninety percent said they are complying with mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines.

The survey also found Californians are divided on whether students should return to in-person learning.

HCRF Executive Director Steve Poizner joined FOX40 News at 6 p.m. to discuss the survey.