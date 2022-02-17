MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office have revealed an unsuccessful text message sent by a Mariposa man who was found dead along with his family and dog on a Mariposa County trail in August, along with other data recovered from his phone.

Deputies investigating the death of Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung and Aurelia “Miju” Chung-Gerrish have released information from Gerrish’s phone, including text messages that were not successfully sent due to a lack of cell service in the area.

“{name redacted} can you help us. On savage lundy trail heading back to Hites cove trail. No water or ver (over) heating with baby.” Message from Jonathan Gerrish’s phone unsucessfully sent

The unsuccessful text message was sent at 11:56 a.m., according to investigators. Additionally, five phone calls were attempted starting at 12:09:20 p.m. The last attempted call was at 12:36:24 p.m.

Investigators say they were able to recreate the timeline of that day using GPS, video and photos from the hike found on Gerrish’s phone.

The photos and video show:

Photo and video taken at 7:44 a.m. near the trail head

A photo taken from the trail at 8:00 a.m.

A photo of the river taken at 9:05 a.m.

Photos take between 9:35 a.m. and 9:39 a.m. of the river and of each other

A selfie-style family photo at 10:00 a.m.

Another selfie-style family photo at 10:16 a.m.

Photo of the creek and the river at 10:29 a.m.

A screen shot of their location from a trail app at 12:25 p.m.

“The cell phone data results were the last thing both the family and detectives were waiting on. The extracted information confirms our initial findings,” said Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese. “I am very proud of my team and our partner agencies for all the work they put in. Their dedication has allowed us to close this case and answer lingering questions the family had, bringing them a little peace.”