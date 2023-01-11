(KTXL) — Californians who were affected by the storm and live in the counties included in the Emergency Declaration will be receiving tax relief, the Internal Revenue Service said.

Instead of needing to file in April, Californians will have until May 15, 2023, to file various federal individual and business returns and payments.

-Video Above: El Dorado County officials survey storm damage

The IRS also said that “individual taxpayers can skip making the fourth quarter estimated tax payment, normally due January 17, 2023, and instead include it with the 2022 return they file, on or before May 15.”

Relief will be automatically received based on addresses that are within counties listed on the Emergency Declaration. However, the IRS says if someone receives a letter regarding a penalty or late filing they should call the number on the letter.

There were 31 counties included in the White House’s Emergency Declaration as of Jan. 10, including Sacramento, San Joaquin and Yolo counties. Other counties added later will still be included in the tax relief.

Visit IRS.gov to learn more about the tax relief available.