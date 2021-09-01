‘It is quite a challenge’: Christmas Valley structures safe as fire crews battle Caldor Fire

(KTXL) — In a week where the Caldor Fire has been relentless in the Meyers and Christmas Valley area, there is some good news.

“We have had some spotting across 89 up on the ridgetop but for the most part this inversion layer has helped calm the winds a little bit,” said Diana Swart, public information officer for the Caldor Fire.

Winds allowed the fire to spread east of Highway 88 into tough terrain and, for the moment, away from homes.

“It’s a little bit of a breather for our firefighters. They have really been challenged these last few days,” Swart said.

The Christmas Valley area continues to be a success story as a single home has yet to be lost to the fire. Crews continued to do structure protection Wednesday and set back burns, eliminating some dry fuels over by South Upper Truckee Road.

“The trees are thirsty,” Swart said. “They are dry.”

Hot spots and the potential of new fires starting are front of mind for firefighters. Fire officials say they are pleased the fire has not made a push towards South Lake Tahoe. It’s a bit of good news they hope can extend into Thursday.

“We are trying to do what we can to make this fire have minimal damage but it is quite a challenge,” Swart said.