‘It’s insane’: San Joaquin County planned community makes list of ‘hottest neighborhoods’

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif. (KTXL) — Homes in the San Joaquin County community of Mountain House aren’t just selling fast — they’re selling high.

“We’re seeing people pay between $50 to $100,000 over asking,” Ali Schneider, a Redfin senior real estate agent, told FOX40.

Schneider said the competitive housing market landed the suburb on Redfin’s list of “hottest neighborhoods,” with the planned community debuting the list at number 10.

“It’s insane. We’ve never seen anything like this before,” she said. “It’s always been a hot market in Mountain House, but the pandemic has definitely escalated things.”

The real estate company put the list together after noticing more and more people leaving big cities during the pandemic with the rise of remote work.

“It’s a very sought-after community. And we’re seeing lots and lots of buyers wanting more space, kind of moving out of the city, out of the Silicon Valley, trying to get bigger places, more land, more house for their dollar,” Schneider said.

Redfin said all the new homes that are still under construction are already sold out, so that’s forcing prospective buyers to focus on resale — but there aren’t enough homes available.

“In the past two months, at any given time when I checked what the inventory is in Mountain House, it’s between four and seven homes,” Schneider explained.

The draws, she continued, are the good school district and community itself, according to her clients.

“It’s a very nice community. It has a lot of walking paths and people just wanting to get outdoors and be a part of a small community. That’s the feel that it has,” she said.

And when a house finally does become available, the offers start rolling in.

Schneider said that there anywhere from 12 to 25 offers per home, which leads to bidding wars in a super competitive market.

“If anybody wants to sell in Mountain House, call me because this is the time to sell for sure,” she added.