John Cox campaign to launch bus tour in Sacramento featuring 1,000-pound bear

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — John Cox is gearing up for another race against his former gubernatorial rival, Gavin Newsom, and this time the Republican candidate wants people to “meet the beast” — literally.

In a release sent out Monday, Cox’s campaign announced its Meet the Beast Bus Tour will launch Tuesday morning in Sacramento. Along with Cox in Miller Regional Park will be what his campaign says is a “special guest” — a 1,000-pound bear.

The live animal will match Cox’s new logo, which features a roaring bear coming out of his last name, a la MGM lion. The businessman and self-proclaimed “political outsider” also changed his social media handles to @BeastJohnCox.

The second stop on Cox’s bus tour will be at The French Laundry restaurant, a controversial spot for current Governor Newsom after photographs showed him dining with roughly a dozen people right before a major spike in California’s COVID-19 numbers.

Recently, the effort to recall Governor Newsom reached its threshold of verified signatures, which now total more than 1.6 million.

People will have the option to change their minds and withdraw their signatures, but organizers behind the effort say they are not worried. They expect the recall election to take place this fall.