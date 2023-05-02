(KTXL) — The Jonas Brothers announced they will be coming to Sacramento in September as part of their 35-date tour.

Named “The Tour,” the Jonas Brothers will be traveling across the nation and performing five albums at every show.

Their stop in Sacramento will be on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Golden 1 Center.

Organizers expect tickets to be in high demand and said the best chance for fans to get tickets is the Verified Fan presale.

“The tour is using this platform in order to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly,” the organizer said.

Fans have until May 6 at 11:59 p.m. E.T. to register for the presale, which will begin on May 9.

There will be two other presales through Citi and Verizon starting on May 10.

The general sale begins on May 12.