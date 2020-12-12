Judge orders reduction at Orange County jail due to COVID-19

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has ordered a 50 percent reduction of the population in Orange County jails to protect incarcerated people from a major coronavirus outbreak.

Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson’s decision comes in response to a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union that said conditions at the jails violate the state’s constitution and disability discrimination law.

The county was ordered to file a plan with the court no later than Dec. 31.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said his department was “evaluating the order, its impacts and our options for appeal.”