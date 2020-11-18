Judge’s order limiting Gov. Newsom’s use of executive power will not be enforced immediately

(KTXL) — A judge’s order limiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s use of executive power will not be enforced right away.

Earlier this month, a Sutter County Superior Court judge issued an injunction barring Newsom from taking executive action that creates new law. The judge’s ruling was finalized last Friday.

On Tuesday, the 3rd District Court of Appeal granted a stay in the legal case until an appeal from Newsom’s office can be heard.

The original legal challenge came from Republican Assembly members Kevin Kiley and James Gallagher.