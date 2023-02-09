(KTXL) — A former top official from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration may be joining President Joe Biden’s cabinet.

In 2021, Julie Su left her position as Secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency to join the Biden administration as Deputy Labor Secretary under Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

Walsh is expected to become the first Senate-confirmed member of Biden’s cabinet to step down in the coming days. As deputy secretary, Su is likely to take over his duties on a temporary basis, though some are already calling for her to become his permanent replacement.

Despite Walsh’s departure not yet been confirmed by the White House, the Congressional Asian-Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), which supported Su to be Secretary of Labor in 2020, again endorsed her for the position on Wednesday.

“Deputy Secretary Su has dedicated her career to the promotion of workers’ rights and fair labor practices and to advancing equity and opportunities for all workers, including ones from historically underserved communities,” the caucus said in a statement.

CAPAC also called on Pres. Joe Biden to further diversify his cabinet.

“We remain troubled that the Administration has no Secretary-level AANHPI (Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander) official serving in the Cabinet, the first time we have not had representation at this level since 2000,” CAPAC said.

During her Senate confirmation, Su faced questions from Republicans about the amount of fraudulent unemployment insurance payments that were issued by the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency under her leadership when unemployment claims spiked at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Su was ultimately confirmed in a 50-47 vote that broke down along party lines with the Senate’s two Independent senators Bernie Sanders and Angus King voting with Democrats in favor of her confirmation. Walsh was confirmed 68-29.