SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Monday marked the beginning of a new era for the California Supreme Court as a new justice brings a different level of representation and focus to the state’s legal landscape.

Justice Patricia Guerrero is the first Latina to sit on the high court in California. It was a moment 50 years in the making for Guerrero.

Since 2017, she has been serving the state in Division 1 of District 4 of the California Court of Appeals. In addition to having been a partner at a law firm and an assistant U.S. attorney, she is a mother of two and the daughter of immigrant parents from Mexico, who settled in Imperial Valley.

Guerrero said she was honored and humbled to be ascending to the court thanks to what her family has done for her.

“I never would have dreamed that I would be here today surrounded by all of you. As I look at this audience and reflect on what today means and how I got here, one thing is clear to me: I did not get here alone. I am here because of the courage, the sacrifices, and the struggles of my parents and grandparents,” Guerrero said. “They came to this country knowing that it would not be easy for them, but like so many others, they came here with hope of a brighter future for their children, the pursuit, as was stated, of the American Dream.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom made expanding diversity in the high court a priority. He nominated Justice Martin Jenkins two years ago, the panel’s first openly-gay justice and the third African American to serve in that capacity.