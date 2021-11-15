Kaiser Permanente reaches deal with pharmacist union, avoiding strike

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Kaiser Permanente has reached a deal with the Guild for Professional Pharmacists, avoiding a strike that was planned for Monday.

The tentative agreement involves a three-year contract with pharmacists in the Northern California region.

We are very pleased to announce that at about 1:00 a.m. this morning, Kaiser Permanente and the Guild for Professional Pharmacists reached a tentative agreement for a new 3-year contract for pharmacists in our Northern California region. The tentative agreement reflects our respect for Kaiser Permanente pharmacy professionals and the exceptional care they provide and provides industry-leading wage and benefit packages. The agreement is aligned with our commitment to high quality, affordable health care and to being the best place to work in health care … Kaiser Permanente

According to KP, they agreed to guarantee wage increases each year of the contract and offer opportunities for bonuses, along with keeping the retirement benefits and not reducing health coverage.

The guild has canceled the strike before it could begin, with pharmacies running as usual on Monday.

Other unions haves strikes planned for this Thursday and Friday.

“We are continuing to bargain in good faith with Local 39 Operating Engineers and the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW), and are confident we will reach agreements with these unions very soon,” KP said.