Kaiser reaches agreement with mostly Southern California union workers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/KTXL) — Kaiser Permanente and the Alliance of Health Care Unions reached a tentative agreement on a four-year contract but have not made an agreement with the Guild for Professional Pharmacists and Local 39 Operating Engineers.

The agreements listed in a joint press release with Alliance of Health Care Unions include:

annual wage increases for employees

retirement income benefits

no reductions in coverage to the low-cost family medical and dental coverage

same low-cost co-pays for prescriptions and office visits

more career advancement opportunities

added measures to protect both employees and patients.

The agreement affects 1,350 Alliance workers in Northern California.

With the agreement, the Alliance unions have canceled their plans to strike.

FOX40 reached out to Kaiser Permanente to confirm whether the new agreement will prevent worker strikes this week and received the following response:

We are very pleased that Kaiser Permanente and the Alliance of Health Care Unions have reached a tentative agreement. In Northern California, the previously announced strike by physical therapists, speech therapists, and occupational therapists to begin Nov. 22 will not occur, as we have reached a tentative agreement with UNAC, the union that represents these employees. KP has not been informed of any changes to Pharmacy Guild or Local 39 Operating Engineers strike plans and our contingency plans remain in effect. We are continuing to bargain in good faith with the Guild for Professional Pharmacists and Local 39 Operating Engineers and hope to reach agreements very soon. Kaiser Permanente

This story is developing.