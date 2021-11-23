Kern County lawmaker calls for more California production regarding Biden’s plans for oil

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Vince Fong released a statement responding to President Joe Biden’s announcement of releasing 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to address rising gas prices Tuesday, calling it “not a real solution.”

“It appears that the Biden Administration is finally acknowledging the pain being felt at the pump. Something Californians know all too well,” Fong said. “Today’s announcement – provides just three days’ worth of oil onto the market – this is not a real solution.

Fong represents Kern County, where approximately 70 percent of the state’s oil is produced.

“We need more domestic energy production – energy made for Californians, by Californians, and in California. California oil producers are ready to help, but needed permits are trapped in state bureaucracy, that has hampered critical energy supplies,” Fong added.

“Hopefully, the Newsom Administration will acknowledge the painful economic reality that California families, workers, and businesses cannot afford any more debilitating increases to the cost of every-day necessities. It is imperative that California take action to boost needed energy production and provide real relief for Californians trying to afford to live and work in the state.”