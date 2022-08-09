TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — As the search for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni goes on its fourth day, law enforcement agencies have used numerous resources to help find the missing teen.

On Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff Office said in a Facebook post that a total of 528 personnel hours and air resources have been dedicated during the unified law enforcement search. The California Highway Patrol, the FBI, Homeland Security, Truckee Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office have assisted the sheriff’s offices in Placer and Nevada counties in the search.

Although Rodni has been missing for four days, why hasn’t an Amber Alert been activated?

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office provided the following statement to FOX40 on Tuesday:

One of the requirements for issuing an Amber Alert is evidence pointing to a possible abduction. We do not have that evidence at this time. However, we are treating this case as an abduction for investigative purposes since we have not yet located her vehicle. Placer County Sheriff’s Office

Rodni’s missing car is a 2013 silver Honda CRV, which hasn’t been seen since her disappearance.

What is the criteria for an Amber Alert?

The Amber Alert, also known as the America Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response Alert, requires certain criteria to notify the public whenever a child is abducted.

According to the California Highway Patrol, here is when an Amber Alert is activated:

Confirmation that an abduction has occurred or a child was taken by anyone, including, but not limited to, a custodial parent or guardian

The victim is 17 years of age or younger, or an individual with a proven mental or physical disability

The victim is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death

There is information available that, if disseminated to the public, could assist in the safe recovery of the victim

When did Rodni go missing?

According to authorities, Rodni’s last known whereabouts were near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. She had attended a party where more than 100 minors and young adults were in attendance.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Rodni’s phone has been out of service since the party. She was last seen wearing a black tank top with green Dickie’s pants. Authorities say she has numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.

Reward offered as search continues

A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to finding Rodni and a website was created dedicated to help find the missing teen.

The reward money is coming from family, friends, local businesses and a GoFundMe account where people can donate to increase the size of the reward.

The website, findkiely.com, was created by the family and includes information about Rodni’s disappearance.

The sheriff’s office established a tip line dedicated to the search for Rodni: 530-581-6320 option 7. Callers can remain anonymous.

According to the findkiely.com website, info can be emailed at findkiely@gmail.com .

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also has a 24-hour hotline: 1-800-843-5678.