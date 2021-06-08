‘King Gavin. Time to go.’: Jenner releases new anti-Newsom campaign ad

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Caitlyn Jenner has rolled out a new ad criticizing Gov. Gavin Newsom in her bid to become California’s next governor.

Her ad, “King Newsom,” was released Tuesday. It heavily leans on Newsom not lifting the state of emergency, with a callback to the governor eating at the French Laundry while California was under lockdown restrictions.

The ad “highlights the anger Californians have at Newsom for his hypocritical behavior,” her campaign office said.

In a tweet, Jenner said, “King Gavin. Time to go. We are done with career politicians, your hypocrisy and lies.”

The reality TV star and former Olympian is one of the many candidates running in the likely recall election.