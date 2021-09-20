KNP Complex fire grows as Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks close to the public

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The KNP Complex fire, ignited by lightning on the night of September 9, continues to grow in Sequoia National Park.

According to the National Park Service, the two fires that comprised the complex, the Paradise Fire and the Colony Fire, are now considered to be a single fire.

Winds blowing Monday afternoon pushed some smoke eastward.

Fire crews are continuing with structure protection planning and mitigations for the Giant Forest to minimize any potential fire impacts or structure damage. Spot fires are being actively monitored. There was no growth in the direction of the Three Rivers community.

Air quality is seriously affected in Three Rivers. Particulate matter readings have been in the “hazardous” range for much of the day. Base camp has moved from Three Rivers to Woodlake to give fire personnel a reprieve from poor air quality.

Sequoia National Park is closed to the public and large portions of Kings Canyon National Park have now been closed. The closure includes all lands within the boundaries of Sequoia National Park west of the Pacific Crest Trail; west of the Generals Highway and south of Highway 180 and all lands within the wilderness of Kings Canyon National Park west of the Pacific Crest Trail and south of the ridgeline which lies north of Ionian Basin.