KRON4 security guard shot in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A security guard hired by KRON4 was shot Wednesday afternoon while on assignment with a reporter.

Police say the incident appears to be an attempted robbery.

The KRON4 crew was covering a story on a recent smash-and-grab robbery on the 300 block of 14th Street when shots were fired at 12:20 p.m.

The guard was taken to Highland Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. KRON4 has learned that he was shot in the lower abdomen.

He is in stable but critical condition, according to authorities.

OPD is investigating an attempted armed robbery and shooting of an armed security guard. The incident happened today just before 12:30PM in the 300 block of 14th Street. The security guard was struck by gunfire as he was accompanying a media crew who was working on a news story. pic.twitter.com/0n95nF7Met — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 25, 2021

The guard is a former police officer.

The reporter was not injured.

Local television stations, including KRON4, regularly use security guards when covering news stories.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.